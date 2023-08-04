Obits floral 15

Arnold James “Jim” Seger, 88, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at home.

He was a son of Arnold and Edith (Edwards) Seger.

Jim is survived by his wife, Louise (Heilbrun) Seger; children Cindy Fairman, Karen Fairman, David James Seger and Brigette Trusal and their families; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, David Seger.

At Jim’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.