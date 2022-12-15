Arthur Anthony “Art” Wurm 80, Nanty Glo, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 13, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born June 23, 1942, in Johnstown, son of the late Claire and Elaine (Millward) Wurm.
He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter Elizabeth Stever; and brother-in law Chris McDermott.
Art is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise (Little) Wurm; children Garry (Jacqueline) Wurm, Kim (Richard) Stever and Jennifer (Anthony) Warynovich, III; grandchildren Richard and Olivia Stever, Isaac and Jack Wurm, and Drew and Zoie Warynovich; and a sister, Claire Ann McDermott.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, of Nanty Glo. He served on the Blacklick Valley School Board for 26 years and served as was the current president for 22 years. He was on the Admiral Peary School Board and Joint Operating Committee for over 24 years. He was coach of the St. Francis men’s golf team, where he was named Northeast Conference Men’s Golf Coach of the Year in 2006. He was a long-time member of the Away Golf League and Pleasant Valley Senior League. Art was a volunteer assistant coach of the Blacklick Valley girls’ softball team for 25 seasons.
Art’s proudest accomplishment was his family, he never missed activities of his children and his grandchildren and was often first to arrive. Art was truly committed to his family, community and school district.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Nanty Glo. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, Nanty Glo, with Father Leonard Voytek as celebrant.
Interment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made the Blacklick Valley Student Activity Fund, in Art’s Memory.