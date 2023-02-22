Arthur “Art” Hugh Brown, 88, of Indiana, went to be with his beloved Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Born April 9, 1934, in Aultman, he was the son of Thomas Porter Brown and Bessie Irene (Coy) Brown. Art graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1952.
During the Korean War, he joined the U.S. Army and served three years in Germany. After an honorable discharge from the army, Art became a salesman. With his charming personality, he successfully sold cars, trucks and mobile homes for McGill Motors of Indiana.
In 1959, Art married Marilyn Y. Brown, with whom he spent 63 years building the memories that are sustaining Marilyn at this time of loss. Loving to hunt, Art became a founding member of Little Mahoning “Country Club” Camp in Rochester Mills. He and his group of friends spent many hours of close fellowship as they gathered each hunting season to try their luck at getting the “big one.” Sunday afternoons were family days at camp. The children loved spending Sunday afternoons riding their motorized vehicles and playing games together.
Art served his community 22 years in the Indiana Volunteer Fire Company. He loved to fish, golf, play tennis and cheer on the Steelers. He loved being a blood donor, contributing when he could. He flew the American flag the past 31 years, very proud and happy when he could see it waving outside his window or from his patio where he loved to sit.
Art is survived by his wife; one brother, Thomas Porter Brown Jr. and wife Kathy, of Rossville, Ga.; a son, James Arthur (Elizabeth) Brown; a daughter, Geraldine Y. Pella and daughter Laura Ann Eshnuk; seven grandchildren and spouses; and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by a son-in-law, and grandson in 2011.
There will be no viewing. A celebration of Art’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Family will welcome friends at 10 a.m. at the church sanctuary before gathering for the 11 a.m. celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Indiana Fire Association, 501 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 (indianafireassociation@gmail.com), (724) 465-2400.
