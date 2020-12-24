Arthur Baine Byers, 85, Homer City, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Joseph and Anna Byers, he was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Indiana.
Arthur was a member of Luciusboro Wesleyan Methodist Church. For many years, he was employed by Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Moreau’s as a contractor.
In his spare time, Arthur enjoyed doing word search puzzles and loved to play the harmonica, especially for the senior citizens.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne (Henry) Byers, and a sister, Gerti Vaden, of Elyria, Ohio.
Preceding Arthur in death were his parents; his first wife, Donna; and a sister, Anna.
Friends will be received at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of the service by the Rev. Robert Thornton. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
