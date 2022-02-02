Arthur E. Spence, 87, of Maple Lane, Pulaski, passed away at Quality Life Services, New Castle, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
He was born in Indiana on July 27, 1934, to Raymond and Eva Johnston Spence. He married Doris A. Miller in 1954.
His first and favorite job, at age 17, was with Armstrong County Line Construction as a lineman. Next he was a carpenter for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. When the mill closed, Art and a close friend formed Master Carpenters and did home repairs and remodeling. In retirement, Art continued to help others with his carpenter talents. His hobbies included raising Christmas trees and he was known as “The Christmas Tree Man.” He enjoyed playing golf but his favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting with his grandchildren. In years past, Art helped coach Pulaski Farm team and the Little League. He had been president of WAHS Football boosters and was an avid Greyhound fan. He was a longtime active member of New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Doris, include a daughter, Susan (Vassilios) Avramis, of Oceanside, Calif.; and two sons, Jeffrey (Vanessa) Spence, of Beaver Falls, and Bradley (Dawn) Spence, of Cheswick. Nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren complete the family.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Sell, and a grandson, Arthur Avramis.
Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Friday at The Smith Funeral Home, 310 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Marr Road, Pulaski, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dan Muttart will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Memorials may be given to the Football Boosters, Wilmington High School, 400 Wood St., New Wilmington, PA 16142.