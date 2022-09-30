Arthur “Eugene” Lydic, 81, of Indiana, formerly of Bowdertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home in Indiana.
The son of James Hylton and Della “Viola” (Palmer) Lydic, he was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Spangler.
Eugene retired following 21 years of employment as a coal miner with Greenwich Collieries. He was a UMWA member.
He married Mary Ann (Flinchbaugh) Lydic on Jan. 25, 1986, after being introduced to Mary Ann by his brother, Pastor Ira Lydic. Eugene and Mary Ann had shared more than 32 years of marriage when she died on Nov. 16, 2018.
Eugene is survived by his brother, Pastor Ira Lydic and wife Marilyn, of Lebanon; and his stepdaughter, Barbara Ann Neil, of Lebanon.
In addition to his wife, Eugene was also preceded in death by his parents.
At Eugene’s request, there was no visitation. Private interment was held at Cookport Methodist Cemetery in Cookport.
A memorial service officiated by his brother, Pastor Ira Lydic, will be held at a future date.
Eugene’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Indiana Square Personal Care Home, and to his cousin, Mary Conner, for their special care and many kindnesses toward Eugene.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
