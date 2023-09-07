Arthur G. (Butch) Buterbaugh Jr., of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his home.
Born Nov. 15, 1950, in Indiana, he was the eldest son of Arthur Sr. and Twila (Mumau) Buterbaugh.
Butch was a 1969 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. He had been employed 31 years by Schindler Elevator. He was a member of IUEC Local No. 6 and a member of the Indiana Moose, Clymer Slovak Club and the Sagamore VFW.
Butch was an avid sportsman and enjoyed many weekends aboard his fishing boat on Lakes Erie and Ontario. Family and friends enjoyed the fruits of his fishing adventures at his cookouts.
He enjoyed hunting turtles with his dear friend, Butchie. Every fall brought Butch to the woods for deer season, turning out sausage and jerky from his hunting success.
He is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Frank) Catanese, North Carolina; his companion, Elsie Sibble; as well as the following siblings: Kay (John) Pappal, Faye (Galen) Moore, Susan (Jack) Fetsko and Terry (Mary Ann) Buterbaugh. He is also survived by his former wife, Adele Hughes.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Brian King officiating.
Interment in New Life Lutheran Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
