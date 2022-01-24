Arthur L. Henry, 70, of Indiana, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.
A son of Marie Henry, he was born on May 18, 1951, in Indiana.
Art retired from Indiana Area School District, where he had been a custodian for 35 years. He enjoyed game roosters and hunting. Art was an outgoing person who liked to walk at the Indiana Mall or Walmart, often visiting with the many other “mall walkers” who were getting their exercise. He also helped his father-in-law show the family Belgian horses at local fairs; however, his greatest love was being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Madalyn (Claypoole) Henry, of Indiana; his children, William Patterson (Sharon), Buffalo, N.Y.; Stacey Cumberledge (Mike), Indiana; and Andrew Dunkle, also of Indiana. His grandchildren, Christopher Patterson (Brittany), of Buffalo N.Y.; Bryanna Anthony, of Carlisle; Kaitlyn Anthony (Johnathan McGinley), of Indiana; and Alaney and Arial Cumberledge, both of Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Kayden and Cameron Patterson, both of Buffalo N.Y., and Aiden McGinley, of Indiana; and numerous other family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Zene Henry.
Service arrangements are private. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting the Henry Family.
