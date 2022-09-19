Arthur L. “Punkin” Whitfield III, 59, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
The son of Arthur L. Whitfield Jr. and Margaret A. (Hill) Whitfield, he was born Oct. 2, 1962, in Johnstown.
Surviving are his children, Margaret Annette Hunt (Tyler), of Owego, N.Y.; Arthur L. Whitfield IV (Niki), of Indiana; Alisha Whitfield, of Maumee, Ohio; and Selena Whitfield, of Derry; five grandchildren; his father, Arthur L. Whitfield Jr., of Josephine; and three siblings, David Whitfield, of St. Louis, Mo.; Christine Whitfield, of Indiana; and Kenneth Whitfield (Lynda), of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
A private visitation and funeral service with Pastor Russell Whitfield officiating will be held in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
