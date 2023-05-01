Arthur “Art” Prato, 97, of Homer City, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of John and Concetta (Calabrese) Prato and was born June 23, 1925, in Aultman.
Arthur was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and the Homer City American Legion Post #493, and he was a life member of VFW Post #1989, Indiana.
Art served in World War II. He was a member of the United States Navy and served on the USS Yorktown CV-10. Art worked at the Lucerne mine and was retired from Westinghouse Electric, Blairsville.
Art enjoyed bowling, golfing, woodworking and gardening. He was also ready to share his tomatoes with family and friends. In the summer months, you could always see Art on his porch.
He is survived by his son, Arthur (Sylvia) Prato, of Pickerington, Ohio; daughter JoAnn (Scott) Wellen, of Indiana; and grandchildren Nicole (Josh) Little, of Pickerington, and Anthony (Candase) Prato, of Canal Winchester, Ohio. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Mckinlee Little and Abryanna and Anthony Prato, all of Ohio. Many other family members also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his sister, Mary Mitchell; and his brother, Ben Prato.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Heasley, Dr. McGovern, Dr. Nettleton, Dr. Klain and their staff. They would also like to extend their gratitude to the Anew Home Health Agency for the care and compassion they showed to Art and his family. A special thanks goes out to his nurses, Jeannie, Ashlie and James. Also, a thank you to the nurses on the sixth floor of IRMC.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Bowser Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery. Graveside military services will be conducted.
