Arthur S. Kerley, 71, of Blairsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at South Fayette Nursing Center, Markleysburg.
Born Nov. 16, 1950, in Indiana, he was the son of John Russell Kerley and June (Rummel) Kerley.
Everyone knew Art! He enjoyed recycling cans from people in town, riding his bicycle everywhere and spending time at the Blairsville library.
Survivors include his brothers, David Kerley and wife Roberta, Blairsville; Thomas Kerley and wife Marlene, Blairsville; and Eugene Kerley and wife Melissa, Vintondale; sisters, Jane Smith, Evansville, Ind.; and Susan Nevell and husband William, Morrisdale; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John R. Kerley and a nephew, Gary Kerley.
Visitation will be at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday. Pastor Dawn Krishart will officiate.
Interment will take place in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Blairsville Public Library, 113 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.