Audie Gene Purcell, 65, of Clymer, and formerly of Rock Island, Ill., and Georgia, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Loyd Bond and Barbara Jean (Klonowski) Purcell, he was born on Jan. 6, 1955, in Louisville, Ky.
Audie graduated from Sherrard High School in Sherrard, Ill.
On Aug. 7, 1976, he wed Marcile “Marcy” Jean (Collier).
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Smyrna, Ga., where he served as an usher for many years.
A retired heavy equipment operator, Audie worked in Georgia as well as in Illinois, where he was a member of the operating engineers local union.
Audie loved to laugh and joke with family and friends. He brought laughter and sunshine to those around him.
He enjoyed building model trucks and cars as a young man. Audie became an avid model train and circus modeler, who detailed and painted models for himself and others.
Audie was a former member of the Rock Island Model Railroad Club and the Circus Model Builders of America.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marcy, and his two sons, Joshua Purcell and wife Jennifer (Duck) and their children: Wyatt, Liam and Stella Mae Purcell, and Daniel Purcell and fiance Crystal Wright and her sons.
Also surviving are his mother, Barbara Purcell; his brother, Scott Purcell and children, Arion Cox, Rhiannon Sappington and husband Jimmy, and Tevin Purcell; as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He loved attending family reunions and gatherings, where he was fondly referred to as “Uncle Audie” by the entire Collier clan.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Michael Purcell.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
