Audrey Jean Houser, 72, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
A daughter of James W. and Minerva M. (Hobby) Anderson, she was born Feb. 21, 1951, in Monroeville.
Audrey retired from Waste Management in 2001, where she was an Executive Assistant in the Controllers’ office.
For the last 30 years, she had been the secretary at the family business, A&A Construction, working along with her husband, Matt.
Audrey was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church. Her family always came first, and she loved her good friends.
She enjoyed flower gardening and Pirate games. Audrey brightened the life of everyone who knew her.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, F. Matthew “Matt” Houser, of Indiana; a daughter, Deanna Mullins, of Holly Springs, N.C.; a stepdaughter, Tracy Lanning and husband Rob, of Culpeper, Va.; a close sister-in-law, Cathy Anderson; a niece, Jenna Zwigart and husband JD; four grandchildren: Cassandra Moffat and fiancé Mark, Marleena Toth, Nadia Schiffer and Mason Lanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David James Schiffer, in 2019; and a brother, Jim Anderson.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Bassaro officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com
