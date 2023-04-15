Audrey Lynn George, 66, of Strongstown, formerly of Buffington Township, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in her home.
She was born July 29, 1956, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Walter Eugene and Janet Carol (McMasters) Henry,. She was also preceded in death by brother Byron “Butch” Henry.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Earl Lee George Sr.; children Earl George Jr. and wife, Jodi, of Homer City, Janet “Missy” Hood and husband, Jim, of Homer City, and Anthony “Tony” or “Bone” George and wife, Jill, of Dilltown; grandchildren Ty George and wife, Emily,of Cramer, Hailey Hood, of Red Lodge, Suffolk, England, Dakota Hood and Isabella Hood, of Homer City, and Ada George, of Dilltown; sister Caro Walls, of Homer City; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and “adoptive daughter” Kathy Parris.
She enjoyed the beach, reading, crossword and word search puzzles, camping, bowling and various crafts, including crochet. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Robert Thornton officiating. Interment will be in Pine Land Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.