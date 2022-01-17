Audrey M. Rothwell

Audrey May Rothwell, 80, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Herbert and Marie (Hawrish) Spengler, she was born July 21, 1941, in Allegheny County.
Audrey was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Her love was tangible and heart-felt. She faced hardships with grace, determined to find the positive in every situation. She will be remembered as an inspiration and bright light to all who knew her.
After her kids went to college, Audrey attended WCCC and earned her LPN, an achievement of which she was very proud. She was active at Summit Church.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Jayne) Obringer, North Huntington, Grace Louther, Indiana, and Michael Obringer, Vandergrift; grandchildren, Peter, Mary, Paul, Richard, Ryan, Roman, Reed, Ross, Reanna, Joshua, Zachary, Caitlin, Chelsea, Randy and Whitley; a great-grandchild, Levi; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Audrey in death were her parents; first husband, Richard Obringer; second husband, Eugene Rothwell; sister, Ethel Daugherty; niece, Kathy Conlon; and nephew, Dennis Daugherty.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday with service to follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Dick Motzing, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050, or at www.marfan.org.