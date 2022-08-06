August “Augie” Jonathan Pompelia Jr., 64, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 4, 1957, to August and Julie (Bohan) Pompelia Sr., in Kittanning.
When August was a young boy, he moved to Indiana, where he played Little League baseball and served as an altar boy at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church. After graduating from Indiana Area High School, Augie attended the University of South Alabama, where he played collegiate baseball under the coaching of Eddie Stanky. He later graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.
August was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent, where he attended Mass regularly and helped with special events.
Sports came naturally to Augie; not only did he play baseball, but he was also an accomplished golfer and played in many local tournaments. In his earlier years, he worked as a caddie for many golfers at Meadow Lane Golf Course. He continued to play baseball at many levels. He enjoyed competing as an outfielder on the Indiana Auto Supply team.
August loved spending time with his family, whether it be trips to the zoo, celebrating holidays or swimming with his granddaughter. Augie maintained a beautiful home for his family, loved to tease friends and co-workers, and often assigned nicknames that lasted a lifetime.
He worked as the general sales manager at RV Leaders and Camping Outlet.
August was a reliable and genuine man who valued relationships. His quick wit, spontaneous sense of humor and big heart made an impression on everyone he met. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, friend and coworker.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer (Lohr) Pompelia; children Alyssa Marie Pompelia and August Jonathan Pompelia IV; granddaughter Nylah Pompelia; sister Heather Pompelia and her children, Catherine Bohan McDermid and Michael August Stitely; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
August was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. A blessing service will immediately follow in Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in the St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.