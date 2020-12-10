On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Augusto D. Castro M.D., 93, went home to the Lord he loved surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Dr. Castro “Gus” was born in Piura, Peru, on July 13, 1927, to Pedro and Amalia Castro and was the youngest of eight siblings. Gus lost his mother at age 3 and his father at age 12. Despite these losses, the young man excelled in school and sports and played soccer for his hometown team. He attended San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, on an academic scholarship and graduated with a medical degree in 1955. Upon graduation he worked for several years as a physician at Empressa Petrolera Fiscal Hospital in Peru.
Although Gus seemed poised for success in his native country the young man desired more. He had always dreamed of coming to America and establishing himself as a physician in the United States. He said he could have been a good and useful surgeon in Peru, but he would never reach his full potential as a physician if he did not further his skills by studying in America.
With $300 in his pocket, he set out for America and found his way to New Orleans studying English and interning at Touro Infirmary Hospital. After his internship he became a Pathology resident at the University of Tennessee in 1959.
In 1961 he took a residency in clinical pathology at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Margaret Nigriny. Gus and Margie were married in 1962, and he completed his residency in both clinical and anatomical pathology while he was a resident at the Hamilton Civic Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1966.
Gus returned to the United States in 1966 and became an associate pathologist at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. He became a citizen of the United States 1968 where he gave the welcoming address to the newly established citizens. He called on the new citizens to make the most of the opportunity that they had worked so long for and to contributing to their skills and talents to the country that they now called home for the betterment of all.
In 1969 Dr. Castro was appointed chief pathologist at Braddock General Hospital in Pittsburgh, a position he held for 30 years. In 1972 he was a founding partner of Pittsburgh Labs, which provided clinical pathology testing services to a number of hospitals in Pittsburgh.
The lab consolidated clinical testing services for pathology labs in Pittsburgh and increased efficiency while reducing costs to the hospitals that utilized the service. He was well known in the pathology community in Pittsburgh and he retired in 1999 after 44 years of medical practice.
Dr. Castro was board certified in both anatomical and clinical pathology. He was a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists and was a member of the American Board of Quality Assurance Utilization Review Physicians. He was also a member of the American Society of Clinical and Forensic Pathologists, Allegheny County Medical Society, Pittsburgh Pathology Society and the Peruvian American Medical Society.
Gus was an avid golfer and was a patron of the Pittsburgh Symphony for 25 years. He was also an amateur astronomer and a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church in Allison Park. More than anything else he enjoyed travel. He visited friends and family in Peru for many years, and after retiring he traveled to Spain and China with his wife, Margie.
He said the highlight of his many travel adventures was his family trip to Peru to show them his home country and to meet his brothers and sisters and the family that they had only heard about and seen in pictures and letters.
Gus is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margie, and by his loving children, Paul (Marcy Colkitt) Castro, of Indiana; David (Kathy) Castro, of Tampa, Fla.; and Karen Castro, of Cranberry Township; brother, Pedro Castro, age 101, of Piura, Peru; sister, Bertha Requena, age 95, of Catacaos, Peru; he was the grandfather of Grace (Miquel Adillon) Castro, Paul, Michael, Jack and Anna Castro.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Ave., Allison Park.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that contributions be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simons Funeral Home Inc.