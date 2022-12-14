B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932, to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana area.
Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady High School, where she was valedictorian of her class. She was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Richard E. Ray, of Indiana; a son, Richard (Jean) Ray Jr., of Highstown, N.J.; as well as four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by a son, Steven Eric Ray; a brother, Donald Hankinson; and a sister, Mary Ann Bouch.
Friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Cassel officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
