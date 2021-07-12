Barbara A. Byers, 79, of Portage, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Paul and Emma (Dick) Learn, she was born July 8, 1942, in Commodore.
Barb was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Portage. In her free time she enjoyed traveling with her sisters and taking trips to the casino with them. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cat, Cali.
Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, Terry D. Byers; two daughters, Tracy Byers-Loftus and her husband, John, of Portage, and Patricia Mallery and her husband, Ron, of Duncansville; three grandchildren, Andrew Byers and his wife Kristine, Matthew Myers and Sarah Mallery; three great-grandchildren, Kasen, Liala and Calder; and six siblings, Wyla Stiffler, Juanita Learn, Dwight Learn, Vivian Livingston, Doris Shaffer and Lois Buchanan.
Barb was preceded in passing by her parents and two siblings, John Learn and Steele Learn.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
To sign the online register book or send condolences please visit www.shoemak erfamilyservices.com.