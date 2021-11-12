Barbara A. (Young) Johnson, 73, of Commodore, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Charles N. and Nora L. (Miller) Young, she was born on Nov. 25, 1947, in Johnstown.
Barbara was a Jehovah’s Witness and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Indiana.
Prior to her retirement, she worked for a total of more than 30 years as a retail associate at the Auto Supermarket and then O’Reilly Auto Parts in Indiana.
Barbara enjoyed reading, taking pictures and vacationing with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Kubin and husband Mark; her two sons, Joe Johnson and Jesse Johnson and wife Kacie; her four grandchildren, Brandon Crow, Nikita Johnson, Damian Johnson and Alyxandria Johnson; her great-grandson, Waylon Hite; and her sister, Loretta Decker and husband Ed.
A Zoom wake service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
