Barbara A. Nupp

Barbara Angela (Uhrin) Nupp, 75, of Commodore, died on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of John and Margherita (Troncone) Uhrin, she was born Aug. 30, 1945, in Naples, Italy.
Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Purchase Line High School. After graduation, she married E. Martin Nupp Jr. on Nov. 6, 1963. They had shared over 57 years of marriage together.
She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer.
Barbara was previously employed as a food service worker at IUP for Aramark. She was a homemaker, who put the needs of her family before her own.
Barbara was active in the Purchase Line Elementary PTA when her children were students. She enjoyed reading books, listening to her music and was very proud of her two granddaughters.
Barbara is survived by her husband, E. Martin Nupp Jr.; her two sons: Jonathan Nupp, of Pittsburgh, and Timothy Nupp and wife Karen, of Indiana; her two granddaughters, Mariel Nupp, of Jordan, and Olivia Nupp, of Pittsburgh; her siblings, Maria Tocci and husband Tom, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Frank Uhrin and wife Vickie, of Indiana; and Paul Uhrin and wife Carol, of Sunbury.
An 11 a.m. funeral Mass with the committal service will be held Friday at the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer with the Rev. James B. Morley as the officiant. Entombment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana. Due to CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Barbara’s guestbook and share a condolence message.