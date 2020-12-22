Barbara A. Silk, 59, of Brush Valley, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Born July 20, 1961, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Thomas Paynter, of Brush Valley, and the late Joyce (Schofield) Paynter.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bear” Silk.
In addition to her father, she is survived by sons, Scott Silk, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Thomas Silk and wife Garyn, Brush Valley; grandchildren, Nancy and Clark Silk; sister, Sandy Paynter, Brush Valley; niece, Julia Paynter; and nephew, James Paynter.
Barb enjoyed traveling, going to Disney World, enjoyed the Christmas season and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
At her request there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
