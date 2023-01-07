Barbara Ann Bates, 64, Robinson, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 27, 1958, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late Theodore Cook, Sr. and Patricia Cook.
Barbara Ann loved her nursing career. She was very proud of her Personal Care Home, Bates Garden Estates. She loved fishing, bowling and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons: Aaron (Lorelle) Hansen, of Seward, Brian (Meagan) Hanson, of Hoover, Ala., and Christopher Bates, of Heshbon; a daughter, Kristina (Joe) Keener, of Robinson; grandchildren Caleb (Jill) and Joslyn Hansen, Marissa, Makayla and Cayden Hansen and Integra Keener; brothers: Duane (Jennifer) Cook, Kenneth Cook and Bob Cook, all of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; sisters Janet (Jack) Forget, of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and Connie (Curtis Payne) Cook, of Cincinnatus, N.Y; sister-in-law Candy Bates; brother-in-law Leo Bates; and sister-in-law Brenda Norman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Bates; an infant son, Keith Hansen; granddaughter Maddison Hansen; brothers Theodore Cook, Jr. and Guy Cook; mother-in-law Sue Harris; father-in-law Jerry Harris, Sr.; and brother-in-law Jerry Harris, Jr.
There will be no public visitation. She will be laid to rest in Niagara Falls, N.Y., with her family. Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
