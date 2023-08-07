Barbara Ann (Conner) Pearce, 83, of Glen Campbell, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Indiana.
Born Jan. 12, 1940, in Spangler, she was a daughter of Agnes (Koller) Conner. She was widowed from her husband of nearly 60 years, Joseph Miles Pearce, on Jan. 18, 2020.
She was a graduate of Harmony High School, who, for many years, provided patient care at numerous personal care homes and nursing facilities in our local area. She was also very proud of her work with Citizens’ Ambulance Service as an EMT. The job in which she took the most pride, though, was her work as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Barb was a member of the Glen Campbell United Methodist Church. She loved to sing, especially for her patients. She liked scrapbooking, crafting, sitting on her porch and watching the birds. She was a faithful supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project. Most importantly, Barb loved her family, especially her grandkids, who were the light of her life.
She is survived by her children: Michele Rae Lamkie, Joseph Edward Pearce and Harold James “Pete” Pearce, all of Glen Campbell; and Katrina Kay Sowers, of Indiana, and Camille Renee Pearce, of Aultman. Other survivors include her 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and husband, Barb was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Kimberly Pearce, and brother Arthur Conner.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at a later date at Thompson Cemetery, Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
