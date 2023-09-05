In loving Memory of Barbara Ann McMasters (Muharsky).
With her husband and children by her side, Barbara passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the age of 76, from the effects of a severe stroke that occurred July 31, 2023.
Barb’s life journey was dedicated to her family and marriage of 58 years to Irvin Winfield McMasters, 81, of Homer City.
Barb was born May 8, 1947, to Herman and Pearl (Buriak) Muharsky, of Park Hill. She was raised in Park Hill and attended Conemaugh Valley High School, Class of 1965.
She loved to complete word search puzzles, watch game shows (particularly, the “Price is Right”) and spend time with family. Her knack for remembering birthdays and names was second to none.
Affectionately referred to as “Bubba” by her grandkids, her happiest times were spent surrounded by loved ones, playing cards and sampling new foods.
She is survived by her husband, Irvin Winfield McMasters; her two children, Roxann Marie Kormanik, 52, of Mechanicsburg, and Irvin Price McMasters, 50, of Lancaster; and three adored grandchildren, Nathan Irvin Kormanik, 29, of Shippensburg; Natalie Ann Kormanik, 25, of Lock Haven; and Nicolas Irvin McMasters, 17, of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Rose Marie Paulovich and Verna Podrasky.
Funeral Mass will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. Visitation will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at Matevish and Matevish Funeral Home, Ebensburg, followed by a 4 p.m. burial service and reception at Immaculate Conception, New Germany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Barb’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
