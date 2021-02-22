Barbara Ann (Wetherhold) Traugh, 91, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Ernest and Clara (Fry) Wetherhold, she was born on June 4, 1929, in Emmaus, Lehigh County.
Barbara graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in art education. She taught for three years at Green Township High School (now Purchase Line), as the art, physical education and typing teacher. Later in life she worked for the YMCA on the building fund, then as a secretary.
She enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, knitting, cooking and traveling. For 17 years she enjoyed spending winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert G. Traugh Jr., whom she married Aug. 14, 1954; two daughters, Pamela, and Kimberly Rougeux and husband Joseph, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Rene Baker and husband Ryan, Elaine Young and husband Cody, and Brian Rougeux; and four great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Malia Baker and Bryson and Ava Young.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Wetherhold; a sister, Nancy Jane McDowell; a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Beverly Botsford.
In accordance with Barbara’s wishes there will be no public visitation.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.