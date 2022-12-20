Barbara Anna (Muller) McKee passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home.
Barb was the daughter of Lawrence Muller and Margaret Crilley Muller, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from St. Bernard School in 1945 and Indiana High School in 1949. In October of 1950, she married James Paul McKee, of Blairsville. Together they raised eight sons and six daughters. According to Barb, God gave them the best children in the world.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, in 2011; and a son, Donald, in 2020. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Regina Dietrick and her husband, Bob, Margaret Spence and her husband, Stan and Rosemary Buckshaw; and a brother, Joe Muller and his wife, Dory Kunkle Muller.
Barb is survived by the following children:
James “Jerry” McKee, of California, and his children, Jonathan (Heather), and their children, Jon and Elizabeth; Mike (Sarah) and their children, Alex, Mason and Maddox; Amanda Adams (Tyler) and their children, Sterling and Clarisse; and Cassandra Tatou-Burdette (Josh).
Peggy Campbell, of Hollidaysburg, and her children, Jared (Alyssa) and their children Carter, Crosby and Caleb; and Casey Campbell.
Greg McKee (Natalie), of Indiana, and their children, Greg (fiancé Rae Ann) and his children, Alivia and Collin; and Marcus (Jenna) and their children, Madeline and Marcella.
Patrick McKee and his children, Sean and Kelly Palko (Nick).
Molly McKee, of Indiana, and her children, Wes (Abby Border) and their daughter, Blayke; and Lauren McPhearson (Jeremiah) and their children, Noa and Justus.
Kevin McKee, of Indiana, and his children, Kristofer (Rowina) and their children, Isaac and Benjamin; and Matheau.
Maureen McKee (Ed O’Sullivan), of Indiana, and her children, Ana Tracy (Tim) and their children, Hunter, Hailey, Max and Elizabeth; Juan Cruz Mendizabal (Zack Freshwater); and Benito Mendizabal (Olivia) and their son, Santiago.
Dan McKee (Deb), of South Carolina, and their children, Allie Earnest (Ben) and their children, Aidan and Rowan; Nicholas McKee and Nate Korn.
Tim McKee (Sue), of Gibsonia, and their children, Riley and Nora.
Katie McKee (Brian Yarnall), of Virginia, and her children, Patrick Gallucci (Nikki) and Thomas Gallucci (Lauren).
Paul McKee, of New Brighton, and his children, Ian and Jake.
Rosemary Leonardo (Bill), of Indiana, and their children, Katarina (Zane) and Michael.
Barb Stossel (Rob), of Indiana, and their children, Emma, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Addie.
Barb is also survived by a brother, Jim Muller and his wife, Joanne; a brother-in-law, Jim Buckshaw; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana. Barb was a faithful member of St. Bernard Church her entire life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. Barb would like to thank Kathy, Walter, Sis and Denny, Maureen and Molly for their many rides to Mass; Ellen for her fudge; and Jake for his pies. Barb also enjoyed time with her little Angel.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who took such great care of Barb, especially those from Hospice who helped her the past few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, 300 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Good-bye dear friends. See you in heaven some day.