Barbara “Babe” Ann Crawford (Boske) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Her love and heartfelt kindness to all she met painted a beautiful path. She planted seeds of warmth and affection in everyone she met.
She was born in Johnstown, on May 28, 1936. After 85 years with us, she peacefully departed this world on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.
She graduated from Laurel Valley Joint High School in 1954.
She proudly entered the United States Marines that same year. She served two years and was discharged a corporal.
As a nurse’s aid at Edwin Shaw Hospital in Lakemore, Ohio, for over 20 years, she shared her love of life and kindhearted attitude with all she cared for.
After over 50 years of nurturing her family in Akron, Ohio, she spent her final ones collecting seashells in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Crawford; parents, Caroline (Gregovich) and John Boske; sister Caroline (Boske) Garland and husband Lee J. Garland; brothers William Boske, Lewis Boske and infant John Boske; and nephew Lynn J. Garland.
She is survived by her sons, Bret A. Moore and wife Kathleen A. Maloney/Moore and Victor M. Moore III; grandchildren Brandi A. Moore, Victor M. Moore IV and wife Jaclyn M. Moore/Coello, Arian C. Moore and wife Maira L. Moore and Genevieve E. Moore; great-grandchildren Ava M. Moore, Mia A. Moore and Fox W. Moore; brother Edward Boske and wife Marilyn; sister-in-law, Joann Boske; uncle Tom Boske; nieces Carol Harding and husband Lynn, Trisha Boske and Heather Boske; nephew Kerry Boske; and grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family.
Please remember her in your hearts. She will always be watching over us all.
Barbara was a simple person that never cared for being the center of attention. As per her wishes, there will be no services.
Light a candle, say a prayer, blow a kiss, extend a kind gesture.