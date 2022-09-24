Barbara “Barb” G. (Wingard) Fulmer, 62, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, with her family by her side.
The daughter of Glenn and Mary Edna (Wagner) Wingard, she was born March 30, 1960, in Kittanning.
Barb graduated from Shannock Valley High School, Lenape Vocational School and ICTC.
On Sept. 5, 1981, she married Vernon G. Fulmer and they have shared over 41 years of marriage together. Barb’s career as a licensed practical nurse included employment at Beacon Manor/Beacon Ridge, Indian Haven and St. Andrews Village. She retired in 2012.
Barb loved her favorite Pittsburgh sports teams and was a devoted fan of the Penguins, Steelers and Pirates. She was always enthusiastically cheering on her favorite sports teams on TV, as well as her grandkids at their sporting events.
Barb enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and family. Following her first cruise to the Bahamas, she vacationed on 11 more cruises to locations such as Bermuda, Canada, Maine and the Dominican Republic. Some of her favorite hobbies were collecting lighthouses, dolphins and Michael Jordan memorabilia.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Barb thoroughly loved spending time with her family.
Barb is survived by her husband, Vernon, of Clymer; her three children: Steven Fulmer and wife Sara, of Home; Benjamin Fulmer, of Dixonville and Melissa Fulmer and fiancé Charlie Powell, Jr., of Brookville; her six grandchildren: Mya Fulmer, Seth Fulmer, Joshua Rushton, Shane Fulmer, Jamison Rushton and Cain Powell; her siblings Bill Morgan and wife Barb, of Rochester Mills; Raymond Wingard, of Marion Center; Mary Clemmer and husband Bill, of Trade City; and Freda Anthony and husband Bob, of Florida; her numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Tom and Russell Wingard; and her in-laws Clarence “Junior” and Millie (Rice) Fulmer.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, Pa., and again at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from noon until the 2 p.m. funeral service. Pastor Benjamin Blowers will officiate. Interment will be at Ruffner Cemetery in Tanoma.
Immediately following the funeral service, family and friends are welcome to a meal at the Purchase Line United Methodist Church, Commodore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746 to help with Barb’s funeral.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Barb’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.