Barbara Bearer

Barbara M. “Barb” (Bloom) Bearer, 94, of Blairsville, formerly of Patton, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home in Burrell Township.
Barb was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Ebensburg, a daughter of Griffith and Vernita (Sharbaugh) Bloom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Bearer, in 1999; brothers Jimmy Bloom and Francis “Bud” Bloom; sisters Doris Ribson and Margaret E. “Madge” Sherry; grandson John Shaw Jr.; a granddaughter; and son-in-law John “Jack” Shaw.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Virginia L. Shaw, and grandsons Travis Shaw (Beth), Tyler Shaw (Sarah) and Trevor Shaw (Cassandra); great-grandchildren Isabella, Lexus, Carter, Lyndsay and Liam; her brother and sisters: Jerry Bloom (Annie), of West Wheatfield Township; Sally Bearer, of Carrolltown; Jane Young, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and Ann, of Illinois; sister-in-law Janet Bloom, of Loretto; a special niece, Nancy Bloom; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Barbara and her husband started their coal company, North Cambria Fuel Company, in 1952. During her lifetime, Barb and her husband, Martin, were the owners of Chestnut Ridge Inn on the Green; Comfort Inn, Blairsville; Chestnut Ridge Motors; Indiana Sales and Service; and Ridgeview Diner. Despite her many successes, Barb was proud of and never forgot her humble beginnings. Barb was generous to her family, friends and numerous charities.
Barb’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a longtime member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, a former member of the St. Bernard of Clairvaux Cemetery board, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and, most recently, a member of Saints Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. In 2012, Barb was a Papal Honors recipient and was inducted into the Order of St. Gregory the Great.
Barb enjoyed golfing and driving her golf cart, attending auctions in Atlanta and traveling, especially to Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 North Walnut St., Blairsville, where a Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated by the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay at 10 a.m. at Saints Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
The family extend a special thank-you to the staff at VNA Home Service and Concordia.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.