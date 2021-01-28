Barbara Carter, Ph.D.

Barbara Eileen Hamill Bonfanti Carter, Ph.D, 74, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Prior to moving to Virginia in 2018, she resided in Brownsville.
To her family, she was known as “Eileen,” to all others, Barbara. Barbara was born in Indiana in 1946 to Roy Clark Hamill and Bessie Mildred Steele Hamill.
She was a lifelong learner, earning many degrees, culminating with her doctoral degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976. She recently retired from California University of Pennsylvania after working in her beloved field for 51 years.
Barbara was preceded in death by the love of her life, Thomas “Tuck” Carter, to whom she was married for 33 wonderful years. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Fred Hamill.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Heidi Hamill Bonfanti-Carter MacDonald (Scott), of Suffield, Conn., and Shannon Leslie Carter Bromham (Karl), of Santa Rosa, Calif. She will be so missed by her granddaughters, Lyric and Taylor. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Roger Hamill (Niki), of Midlothian, Va., and Elaine Hamill Stewart, of Huntersville, N.C. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Perry Craven (Thorns), of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no public viewing or service. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send a short note of your favorite memory of Barbara to the family in care of Heidi H. MacDonald, 803 River Boulevard, Suffield, Conn. 06078, or send to heidihmacdonald2@gmail.com.