Barbara Lee Colgan, 81, of Indiana, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 27, 1939, in Indiana County, she was the daughter of Harry and Leila (Trioli) Sago.
Barbara was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School. She was an avid Steeler fan who will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her sons, Barry L. (Kelly) Colgan and Robert S. (Britta) Colgan; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Harriet (James) Manning; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Barbara in death were her parents and husband, Glenn.
Funeral arrangements will be private with burial to follow in Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.