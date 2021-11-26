Barbara (Mock) Davis wants you to know that after 63 years, her work here is done. She received an offer Nov. 21, 2021, an offer no one can refuse. For a most important meeting from which she will not be returning.
This meeting comes with huge bonuses, a forever reunion with her parents, Chester Mock and Mary (Wissinger) Mock; sister, Debbie Mock; brother, Chet Mock Jr.; uncle, Mike McElhose; aunt, Ester McElhose; cousins, Carol Adams, Barbara Jean Tedesco and Christine “Possie” Adams; father-in-law, George Cressley; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Davis; brothers-in-law, Blair Treese and Gary Kerley; sister-in-law, Francis Sinclair; nephews, Mike Fennel and Kenny Wirick; and friends she has not seen in a long time. We are sure they are all shouting with glee “Here comes Burb!!”
Barb would love for you all to remember her as you would see her, growing up with three brothers and seven sisters, helping care for her younger siblings while they played “Jeff and John” or tried setting the bedroom on fire (Randy). Early adulthood would put her face-to-face with a man they all called “Porky,” and if you asked her, she really didn’t want to meet him. As luck would have it, they met after many attempts of dodging the chance and after 42 years of marriage they had one daughter Kelly (Davis) Mottorn, that she claimed was her greatest accomplishment (on most days).
On May 4, 2012, she gained a fantastic son-in-law, Josh Mottorn, who quickly became her favorite.
Barb claimed many adopted children over the years, she turned away no one.
Her first adopted son, Aaron Breisch, who you may know by one of his many names Nar-nan, Air brush, Yoder, or Lollypop, but her personal favorite was son.
There are so many others and they know who they are, may her love, advice and compassion live in you all, but don’t forget to live like it’s your last with love for all.
She left behind impressionable memories with brothers, Jeff Mock and wife Reene and Randy Mock and wife Paula; sisters, Jane Clinton and husband Roy, Joyce Stahlman and husband Roger, Janet Vore and husband Tim, Tracy Plowman and husband Chuck, Amy Mock and Brenda Younkins and husband Rich; sister-in-law, Debbie Mock; nephews, Mike Mock and wife Sally, Brad Mock and wife Melanie, Steve Fennel and wife Robin, Josh Clinton and wife Anna, Derrike Clinton and partner Cassandra, Kyle Mock, Christopher Mock, Matt Vore, Brandon Vore, Chad Plowman and fiancé Ashley, Caleb Brezinski, Kamron Mock, Larry Toy and Ryan Younkins and wife Erin; nieces, Jen Shaffor and husband Tim, Erica Mock, Andrea Pritt and husband Jeff, Jenny Stuck, Jessica Lynch and husband Brad, Amanda Mock, Samantha Stahlman, Heather Stahlman, Amber Vore and partner Nick Chervenak, Carrie Gordon and husband Bill, Sara Mock and Amanda Bottles and husband Josh; great-nephews, Jeffery LaBryer, Hunter Mock, Garret Mock, Travis Mock, Doug Shaffor and wife Katrina, Zack Mock and fiancée Autumn, Tim Morris and wife Dez, John Morris and wife Sandra, Damian White, Jaison Dixon, Braxton Clinton, Carter Mock, Conner Pritt and Logan Pritt; great-nieces, Taylor Mock, Chloe Shaffor, Katie White, Hailey Clinton, Brooklyn Clinton, Madison Mock, Payton Mock, Addison Stahlman, Jade Stahlman, Kinsley Stahlman and Jayce Pritt; great-great-nephews, Dawson Shaffor, Jace Shaffor, Carson Mock and Asher Chervenak. As well as her four-legged grandkids, Jameson, Solomon, Sensa and (late) Samson.
Barb’s love for family and traditions ran deep. Her hopes were instilled in each one of us to keep us together. She enjoyed crafts and coloring. But family was her passion. Many of you got to experience her check in’s, “I’m proud of you” notes, and “I love you” messages. May they forever remind you how much she loved us all.
Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate the life of Barb at Curry Run Church, Shelocta. Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., on Saturday. A funeral service will immediately following with Pastor Jack Erskine, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.