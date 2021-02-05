Barbara E. Ando, 79, of Homer City, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a short and sudden illness.
She was born in 1941 in Kittanning to Charles and Cora Player Salsgiver. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Salsgiver.
Barb was a member of the First Church of God, Indiana, where she volunteered as a greeter and for the card ministry.
Barbara was a graduate of the Allegheny Valley Hospital Nursing School and was employed at the Kittanning Hospital for several years. She decided to further her education by enrolling in the AVH School of Anesthesia where she graduated in 1972. She moved to Indiana and was employed at Indiana Regional Medical Center for many years as a nurse anesthetist, becoming the chief nurse anesthetist. After leaving Indiana, she worked at many hospitals in western Pennsylvania.
Barb was also a great decorator and loved to spruce up her home with many flowering pots and hanging baskets on her deck and around her pool every summer. After retiring she took up acting and enjoyed working with the Indiana Players.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who exhibited a warm and generous heart like no other and her kindness, advice and conversation will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William “Bill” Ando, Homer City; two sons, John Ando and wife Catherine, Ohio, and Donald Fox and wife Michele, Leechburg; three grandsons, Nathan Fox and wife Gabi, Uniontown; Joshua Fox, Uniontown; and Jeremy Fox, Kittanning; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Mia and Nickalos; three step-grandchildren, Cadin, Christian and Corwin; one brother, Larry Salsgiver and wife Patty, Worthington; one sister-in-law, Pat Salsgiver, Ford City; plus numerous nieces and nephews and her favorite dog Willow.
At Barbara’s request, friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Private interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery.
Facial masks and social distancing will be enforced.