Barbara E. Cackowski, 80, of Rochester Mills, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich.
She was born April 27, 1940, to Andrew and Emma (Novotny) Pluchinsky in Lucernemines.
Barbara was a member of SS. Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church in Punxsutawney. She was a graduate of Indiana State Teachers’ College and previously worked as an art teacher at Homer-Center High School. Barbara always enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting with her various groups. She enjoyed the outdoors and the farm she had with her beloved husband, Frank, where they raised beef cattle, and gardening.
She always enjoyed her family. She is survived by her son, Dr. Frank Cameron Cackowski and wife Candace, of Ypsilanti; sister-in-law Jean Pluchinsky, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Charles Cackowski, in 2013, sisters Regina Vargo (Edward) and Mary Ann Sadowski (Richard), brother Bernard Pluchinsky and nephews Mark and Chris Pluchinsky.
A funeral Mass was celebrated today at 11 a.m. at SS. Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, 616 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SS. Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, 616 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc., of Punxsutawney, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.