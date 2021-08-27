Barbara E. St. Clair, 76, of West Wheatfield Township, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Indiana, a daughter of Dean R. and Gertrude Dies Lichtenfels.
Barbara was a licensed beautician and had worked at Indiana Hospital. For more than 40 years, she had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to cook and be home with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Linda Lydic, Lois Zack and Betty Cochran.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ralph R. St. Clair; her daughter, Tammie Mack, of New Florence; her son, Dean St. Clair (Sharon), of New Florence; her brother, Neil Lichtenfels, of New Florence; two granddaughters, Meghan Hollen (Austin) and Karen Mack (Dylan Fess); and several nieces and nephews.
As per her request, all services were private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
