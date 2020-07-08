Barbara Elaine Stewart, 71, Dilltown, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Barb was born Dec.15, 1948, in Indiana the daughter of Stephen James Pisarcik and Louise (Domino) Pisarcik.
She graduated from United High School. She then worked for Robertshaw Controls, then Presbyterian Senior Living. She belonged to Armagh United Methodist Church.
Barb was preceded in death by her father, James; mother, Louise; and brother, Stephen Pisarcik.
She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Elaine (Ted) Rohrabaugh; son James (Shelly) Rensko; grandson Tyler Lamb and wife Elizabeth (Platko); great-grandchildren Zoie and Dallas; and brother Mark Pisarcik and spouse, Scott Eastman.
Barb enjoyed spending time with her family.
Friends will be received from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. The Rev. Scott Hamley will officiate. Future inurnment will be in Armagh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., Armagh, PA 15920.
