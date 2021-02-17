Barbara E. Yockey

Barbara Ellen Yockey, 55, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, while at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
The daughter of William and Louella (Matchett) Lynch, she was born Nov. 19, 1965, in DuBois.
Barbara loved caring for her family and she especially loved visiting her grandsons. She enjoyed going camping and vacationing in warm places.
Barbara will be missed by her family and her beloved dog, Buzzie.
Surviving are her husband, Glenn Yockey, of Homer City; children, Kenneth Hill and his wife, Jennifer, of Hanover, and Stephen Hill, of Indiana; grandchildren, Bentley and Austin Hill, both of Hanover; siblings, William Lynch Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Cory; John Lynch and his wife, Donna, of Commodore; Ann Rice and her husband, Dennis, of Punxsutawney; Ray Lynch, of Indiana; David Lynch and his wife, Mary, of Indiana; and Nancy Smith and her husband, Rodney, of Pidgeon Forge, Tenn.; father- and mother-in-law, Glenn H. and Joanne Yockey, of Homer City; brother-in-law, Thomas Yockey, of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Kelly Yockey, of Virginia; close friends, Michelle Nicholas, of West Virginia, and Kim Torzok, of Homer City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Clarence W. and Anna Lynch and Byron and Marjorie Matchett; brother, Michael Lynch; and sisters-in-law, Jenny Lynch and Barb Hoover Lynch.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Beacon Ridge, AseraCare Hospice, UPMC Altoona and Hillman Cancer Center for the care and compassion during Barbara’s illness.