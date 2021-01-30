Barbara Eileen (Mardis) Miller, 72, of Derry, died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Center, Greensburg.
She was the daughter of James Mardis and Esther (Steele) Mardis; she was born in Indiana on Feb. 19, 1948.
She enjoyed sewing, crafts and making jewelry.
She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Miller, of Derry, with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage with on July 31; sisters, Pam Hill (Paul), of Elizabethtown, Tenn.; and Joyce Hoy, of Clymer; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Steele.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Memorial contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made directly to the Shoemaker Funeral Home.
