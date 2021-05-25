Barbara F. Groman, 73, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Watertown, N.Y., she was the daughter of Frank H. and Virginia E. (Fish) Tibbles. She was the loving wife of Charles F. Groman with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage.
She was a 1966 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. Barbara dedicated her life to be a devoted housewife and mother who was the bond that held her family so closely together. Her natural ability to raise a family and care for other children was something that brought pride and fulfillment to her heart. Through the many blessings of life, she watched her children flourish through her guidance, love and support.
Barbara was an amazing cook, a member of several prayer groups, enjoyed playing bingo, online shopping, reading books, listening to music, watching multiple television networks and loved her friends far and near. Her greatest joy was her family and especially each grandchild that brought such happiness to her life.
In addition, to her husband, she is survived by five children, Michael J. Groman, husband of Cecilia, of Indiana; Michele M. Salsgiver, wife of Brian, and Marisa C. Rice, wife of Dan, all of York; Maribeth S. Conrad, wife of William III, of West Chester; and Matthew C. Groman, of York. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter, Barbara Frances Groman.
May Barbara’s soul rest in the hands of the Lord as an eternal light to forever burn within her family and friends. Her life will forever be remembered by those who were blessed by her love, laughter, kind heart and grace. As she ascends to heaven, may her family and friends find solace through her everlasting memory.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with a prayer service beginning at 8 p.m. Flowers will be received.
