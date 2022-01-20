Barbara G. “Nanny” (Cooke) Peterson, 75, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving sisters by her side, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Indiana, to David C. and Martha J. (McClarren) Cooke.
Barbara was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1965. Following graduation, she went on to complete her studies to become a licensed practical nurse in 1969. She worked in the nuclear medicine department at both West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, and Greenville Hospital, Greenville. She also worked at various doctor offices throughout the Indiana region before she became the administrator for Crystal Waters, Kenbrook Personal Care and Emerson Square.
Barbara was an avid golfer and longtime member of Meadow Lane Golf Course.
Nanny, as she was so lovingly called, enjoyed nothing more than caring for, and spending time with her great-nieces and great-nephews.
She will be forever missed by her sisters, Dottie Moreland, Donna (David) Woodall, and Jan (Chris) Lazor, all of Indiana; her nieces and nephews, Jody Riddle, Chris (Alicia) Johnston, Dave (Wendy Penrose) Johnston, Megan (Jon) Mills, Dave “Gator” Woodall, and Kayla (Matt) Conner; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Jordan Riddle, Walker, Gauge and Mia Johnston, and Ben and Emma Mills; and dear friends, Carol Findley and Kelli McDermott.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law, Harry Moreland, and beloved friend, Betty Lukehart.
To honor Barbara’s wishes, services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor to VNA Hospice at www.vnaindiana.org/ donate-and-support or Indiana Fire Association at www.indianafire.com.