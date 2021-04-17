Barbara Grace Thompson, 61, of Homer City, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.
Barbara was a member of Homer City United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife and mother and an avid Steelers fan.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Yanoschick; son Timothy Dobranski, of El Cajon, Calif.; daughter Taya Yanoschick; stepdaughters Terra Yanoschick and Ann Vance and husband Brad; mother Jane Danko; sisters Debbie Baroni and husband Henry, and Shirley Tanner and husband Larry; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Glen Thompson; stepfather John Danko; stepson Nathan Yanoschick; mother-in-law Patricia Yanoschick; and father-in-law John Yanoschick Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral service by the Rev. Katrina M. Laude will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Homer City Methodist Church.