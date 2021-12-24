Barbara J. Davis, 69, of Northern Cambria, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 18, 1952, in Spangler, she was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Jarvis) Hovan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, David Davis, who died Nov. 5, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Steven) Dutko, Carrolltown; son, Steven (Addie) Davis, Johnstown; and grandchildren, Mitchell, Molly and Morgan Dutko. She is also survived by brother, Joseph Hovan, Northern Cambria; and niece and nephews, Richard Rummel, Shelli Elliot and Joey Hovan.
Barbara was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Church, with Fr. Mark Groeger officiating. Committal will be in East Mahoning Cemetery.