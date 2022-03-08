Barbara J. McQuown

“We interrupt this marriage to bring you football season.” Words spoken by a wise woman. Barbara Jonette McQuown passed peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Barbara Jo was born on Jan. 24, 1936, to Joseph and Barbara (Cochran) Crissman, in Punxsutawney. She attended Punxsutawney High School where she was a cheerleader and “queen” of all activities. It was where she met the love of her life, Bernie.
Upon graduation in 1954, Barbara attended Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated in 1957 with a degree in nursing.
In 1958, Barb married her high school sweetheart, Bernie McQuown. Together they shared 63 wonderful years as husband and wife.
Barb was the ultimate coach’s wife.
She supported her husband and his coaching career for 58 years. Whether the game was a win, loss or tie, Barb was always there for him.
She delivered many a Popsicle to players and cooked many hot sausage sandwiches for coaches.
Her love got the family through some tough seasons.
Barb held many different jobs throughout her years. She was a teacher’s aide for ARIN, a job she truly loved. Barb worked at Zion Lutheran Nursery and Grand Beginnings Day Care. She was also a dental assistant for Dr. Robert Lipinski.
Barb loved helping others. She was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and was a member of the Pep group.
She loved life and was truly a “thrifty” woman. Barb never passed up a good garage sale or thrift shop. Barb and Bernie loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Barb leaves behind her daughters, Kathy (Greg) Jones, of Homer City, and Kim (Mark) Campbell, of Wilmington, N.C.
She loved her grandchildren: Adam (Kim) Jones, Amanda (Abe) Nielson, Andy Campbell, Matthew (Madelyn) Jones and Kevin Campbell. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren, Callie and Delaney Jones, Henry and Claire Nielson and Weston Jones.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie McQuown, on Oct. 29, 2021; her parents; brother, Joe Crissman; and brother-in-law, James McQuown.
She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kathy McQuown; sister-in-law, Evelyn McQuown; niece, Amy McQuown; and nephews, Steve, Luke, and Beau McQuown.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Andrew’s for their amazing love and care.
Their love and care carried her family through this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, with Pastor Robert Sparr officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb’s memory to: The Chevy Chase Community Center, 640 N. 5th Ave., Indiana, PA 15701 or The Fellowship of Christian Athletes c/o Scott and Liz Weigner, 622 Maple St., Indiana, PA 15701.