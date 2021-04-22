Barbara J. Spencer, 66, of Hawthorn, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 2, 1954, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Orrie L. and Helen Louise (Rummel) Bowman.
She married Raymond L. Spencer Sr. on Oct. 30, 1976, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2013.
Survivors include her mother, Helen Louise Bowman, of Indiana; three children, Joanna Snyder and Maggie Bashline, of Hawthorn, and Samantha Goodman, of Maryland; seven grandchildren, Blake, Cameron, Abby, Kassie, Nick, Barbie and Sosa; a brother, Bryan Bowman and wife Tammy, of Indiana; four sisters, Rhonda Crowe and husband Robert, of Penn Run; Violet Lloyd, of Shelocta; Sandy Deemer and husband Robert, of Indiana; and Marty Neiswonger and husband, Elwood, of Hawthorn.
In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Spencer Jr.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Interment will take place in the Urey Cemetery, Banks Township, Indiana County.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
