Barbara J.W. Marquette, 81, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Marion Vance and Jane Percy Whetsel, she was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Brownsville. She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1958.
Barbara went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962, a master’s degree from Bucknell University in 1966 and a doctorate in psychology from West Virginia University in 1973 — a time when very few women earned advanced academic degrees. After work and study in California and Illinois, she joined the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Psychology Department in 1978, where she taught for 30 years. She enjoyed an active lifestyle and was an avid baker, with special dedication to healthy versions of her favorites.
Surviving are her stepsons, Eric Schneider, of Boston, and Michael Schneider, of Peoria, Ill.; four step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Whetsel, of Pittsburgh.
Preceding Barbara in death were her parents; daughter, Jennifer E. Marquette; former spouse and Jennifer’s father, Carl H. Marquette; husband, Carl W. Schneider; and sister, Betty Singleton.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff and residents of St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, for the care and support for Barbara in her later years.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Jennifer Evelyn Marquette Memorial Scholarship Fund at Interlochen Center for the Arts, Michigan, at interlochen.org.