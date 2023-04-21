Barbara Jane McConnaughey, 86, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Born in McGee’s Mills in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lucille Ferrier McGee.
Barbara was married to James R. McConnaughey. They spent the beginning of their married life in Buffalo, N.Y., and they moved to their farm in Canoe Ridge, Pa., in 1971. She worked various jobs from a restaurant in Buffalo, N.Y., and as a manager at several retail establishments and also at Rola Jensen. Her last job was as a meat demonstrator at the former County Market in Punxsutawney. After her retirement, she enjoyed being with friends at the Grandmothers Club as well as at the Mahoning Hills Senior Center. Her grandson Ken did his Eagle Scout project for the senior center and her granddaughter Juli did a project with the Grandmothers Club with her fellow AG students from the Marion Center School District.
Barbara enjoyed oil paintings, nature watching and cooking. Her absolute favorite times were spent with her grandchildren and later on with their spouses as well.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers: William, Phillip, Jack and Don; and her four sisters: Emma Tate, Elizabeth Maue, Dorothy Gardner and Marylou McGee. Barbara was the youngest of the nine siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Kenneth) Carlson, of Rossiter; her grandson, Kenneth (Heather) Carlson; and her granddaughter, Julianne (Ryan) Hickok.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. today at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Robyn Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana or Jefferson County Cancer Society.
