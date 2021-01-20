Barbara Jean “BJ” Wilkinson, 74, of Brunswick, Ga., passed in her sleep Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.
Barb was born in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 14, 1946. She was raised by her grandparents, Elijah Neff and Viola McFeaters, in Annville. In 1965, Barbara joined the U.S. Navy. After service, and while raising Dawn and Lonnie, she attended Carteret Community College, where she earned her nursing license.
She was a mother of four, grandmother of seven, team mom, Cub Scout den mother, Little League president, H.U.G. coordinator and band mom. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren! Her hobbies included volunteering her time, crocheting, and cheering for NASCAR, the Steelers and the Pirates.
In addition to Elijah and Viola, she was preceded in death by her mother, Triva; uncles Will, Wayne and Warren; grandson, Justin Wiggins; and grandma, Colleen.
She is survived by Greg, her life partner of 45 years; children, Dawn, Lonnie, Ian and Sandi; grandchildren, Jamie, Michelle, Kaytlin, Cheyenne, Colleen and Kiya; sisters, Sandra and JoAnn; cousins, Shelly and Shirley; son-in-law, Keith Bullard; daughter-in-law, Dawn Winkelmann; and her lifelong friend, Darla.
A service to celebrate Barb’s life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick, Ga., is in charge of all arrangements.
Through this site, we invite you to share your fond memories with the family, www.edomillerandsons.com.