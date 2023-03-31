Barbara Jean (Blazavich) Meese, 74, of Marion Center, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was the wife of David M. Meese, whom she married May 11, 1996.
Born Oct. 1, 1948, in Fulton Run, she was a daughter of John M. and Mary (Fair) Blazavich. She was a 1966 graduate of Penns Manor High School. She worked as a project manager at Polyvision “Greensteel” for 36 years, retiring in 2008. Barbara was an Elder for many years at the Presbyterian Church of Marion.
She is survived by her husband, David M. Meese; mother Mary Blazavich; her children: Scott A. Adamson (Colleen), of Alexandria, Va., Lisa McCoy (Adam), of Marion Center, and Nicole Watkins, of Indiana; and her siblings, Carolyn Deem (Randy), of Clymer, and John Blazavich Jr., of Indiana.
Barbara will be remembered by five grandchildren: Josh McCoy, Nathan McCoy, Aaliyah Watkins, Noah McCoy and Aubree Watkins. Her first great-granddaughter is expected in August 2023. She also leaves behind her brothers-in-law Rodney and Larry Meese; and her sister-in-law, Linda Learn; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Blazavich; and by her mother-in-law Alice Meese Kelly.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St. Marion Center, PA 15759.
