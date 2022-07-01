Barbara Jean (Mantine) McClelland, 65, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
The daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy (Brady) Mantine, she was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Indiana.
Barbara was a 1974 graduate of Penns Manor High School. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Ohio, where she was employed in banking, reaching the title of bank officer in charge of the trust department. She returned to Pennsylvania in 1988, where she was employed by Mellon Bank, trust officer, vice president, in Pittsburgh.
Barbara will always be remembered as loving wife, mother, stepmother and grandmother to her two grandsons, Hunter Swartz and Noah McClelland.
Surviving Barbara is her mother Dorothy Oxenriter; stepmother Deloris Mantine; her loving husband William “Bill” McClelland, whom she wed Sept. 30, 1993; daughter Tracy (Willy) Colon, of Cleveland; son Daniel Swartz and special other Samantha, of North Ridgeville; stepdaughter Tara (Richard) Rugh, of Saltsburg; stepson William E. McClelland, of Saltsburg; sister Vicki (James) Valenti, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister-in-law Cindy (Ronald) Valuchuck, of Aultman; sister-in-law Sheila (Paul) Henry, of Homer City; her aunt, Betty Britsky, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. Service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Micah McMillen officiating.
Entombment will be in Oakland Mausoleum.
